BlackRock Energy and Resources (LON:BERI) Shares Up 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 122.50 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 122.50 ($1.66). 401,362 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 247,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120.50 ($1.64).

BlackRock Energy and Resources Stock Down 0.7%

The company has a market cap of £144.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 114.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 114.17.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Company aims to achieve an annual dividend target and, over the long term, capital growth by investing primarily in securities of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.