Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,209 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,471 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $226.50. 1,607,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.49 and a 200-day moving average of $231.13. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Baird R W raised Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.75.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

