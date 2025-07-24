Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Takes $267,000 Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,559 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,131,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.21. The company had a trading volume of 15,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,093. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.96 and a 52-week high of $81.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average of $59.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $290.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.77 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James B. Nish sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $68,222.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,122.96. This trade represents a 8.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Featured Stories

