Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 611,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,182,000 after purchasing an additional 60,260 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of VDE stock traded up $2.38 on Thursday, hitting $122.34. 368,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.07 and a fifty-two week high of $137.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.80 and a 200 day moving average of $121.21.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.