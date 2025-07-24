Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,994 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises 9.0% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $14,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.58. The company had a trading volume of 58,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $155.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.51 and its 200 day moving average is $138.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

