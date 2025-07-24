Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $971,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCOM. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

FCOM traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $66.18. 3,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,205. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.78. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12 month low of $48.17 and a 12 month high of $67.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.02.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

