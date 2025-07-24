Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $386,000 Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 37.8% in the first quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.0% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in Arista Networks by 281.8% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 155,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after buying an additional 114,742 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 30,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,748.32. The trade was a 86.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 748,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $76,663,118.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,900. This represents a 96.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,177,878 shares of company stock worth $119,281,861. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANET traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,554,041. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.98. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $133.57. The company has a market cap of $143.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Arista Networks from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

