Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $3.54 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.2% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aufman Associates Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $451.08. 868,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,104. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $427.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $452.78.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

