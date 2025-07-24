Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,815,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,476,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,712,238,000 after buying an additional 395,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,093,345,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,443,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $870,918,000 after buying an additional 1,438,860 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,277,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $619,743,000 after buying an additional 2,006,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMG. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 109,815 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded down $6.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.64. The stock had a trading volume of 24,609,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,890,753. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day moving average is $52.78. The stock has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 43.29%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

