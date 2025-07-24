Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 188 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29,689.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 152,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after purchasing an additional 152,011 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,486.4% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 122,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000,000 after buying an additional 118,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 742,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,955,000 after buying an additional 113,134 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,932,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,763,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $407.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,096. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $286.00 and a 52 week high of $408.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $386.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.50.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

