Biotech Stocks Worth Watching – July 21st

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, and Veeva Systems are the five Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that use biological science and technology to develop medical therapies, drugs, diagnostics and other life-science innovations. Their performance tends to be more volatile than broader markets, since valuations often hinge on research-and-development progress, clinical trial outcomes and regulatory approvals. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

TMO stock traded down $6.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $408.07. 1,062,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $154.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $410.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $472.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of DHR traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $188.55. 2,146,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,518,652. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.86. The stock has a market cap of $134.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.48. The company had a trading volume of 55,118,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,185,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.91. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $12.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RXRX

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of ABBV traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.73. 1,872,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,309,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $163.81 and a 1 year high of $218.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.47, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Veeva Systems (VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

VEEV stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $282.51. The stock had a trading volume of 540,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,625. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.11. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $177.41 and a 52-week high of $291.69. The firm has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VEEV

Featured Articles