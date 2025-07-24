Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Purchased by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 136.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,705 shares during the period. Bio-Rad Laboratories makes up 1.5% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $90,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,370,000 after purchasing an additional 374,269 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 560,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,138,000 after buying an additional 181,829 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 22,131.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 147,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,008,000 after purchasing an additional 147,176 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,644,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,106,000 after acquiring an additional 91,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $409.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.25.

Shares of BIO opened at $257.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.99. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.43 and a 52-week high of $387.99.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.81. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 85.16%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

