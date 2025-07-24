BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15.58 Thousand (BDC)

BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT (BDC) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 24th. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT has a market cap of $15.03 million and approximately $15.58 thousand worth of BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT token can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118,041.73 or 1.00090221 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118,024.65 or 1.00075742 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT Token Profile

BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT launched on May 27th, 2024. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT is billiondollarcat.com. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s official Twitter account is @billydollarcat. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s official message board is billiondollarcat.com.

Buying and Selling BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT

According to CryptoCompare, “Billy (Bitcoin) (BILLY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Billy (Bitcoin) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Billy (Bitcoin) is 0.01658307 USD and is down -2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $10,739.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://billiondollarcat.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.