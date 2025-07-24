BG Investment Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

BG Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 2.0% of BG Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. BG Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $863,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $663,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $57.23 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

