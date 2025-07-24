BG Investment Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

BG Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 471.7% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACHR opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 15.80 and a quick ratio of 15.80. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 3.10.

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

In other Archer Aviation news, General Counsel Eric Lentell sold 95,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $1,016,497.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 80,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $1,051,137.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,253,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,280,289.06. This trade represents a 6.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 376,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,519. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

