BG Investment Services Inc. Acquires 7,840 Shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

BG Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF comprises about 1.0% of BG Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. BG Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,150,000 after purchasing an additional 55,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $682,000.

Get Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA FSMD opened at $42.54 on Thursday. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a 52 week low of $33.95 and a 52 week high of $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.40.

About Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.