Best Financial Stocks To Research – July 22nd

Coinbase Global, Robinhood Markets, Circle Internet Group, UnitedHealth Group, Block, Sharplink Gaming, and ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ are the seven Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies operating in the financial sector—such as banks, insurance firms, asset managers and brokerage houses—that provide services related to money management, lending and risk transfer. Owning financial stocks gives investors a stake in these firms’ profitability, which often depends on interest-rate movements, credit conditions and regulatory changes. Because they are sensitive to economic cycles, financial stocks can offer both growth potential and volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

COIN stock traded down $12.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $401.16. 9,114,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,094,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.64, a P/E/G ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.26. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $142.58 and a 12 month high of $444.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD traded down $2.79 on Tuesday, reaching $101.55. The stock had a trading volume of 31,108,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,856,824. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $113.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.73 and a 200-day moving average of $57.81. The company has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of Circle Internet Group stock traded down $18.70 on Tuesday, hitting $197.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,645,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,357,289. Circle Internet Group has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $298.99. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion and a PE ratio of -15,599.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRCL

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,275,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,830,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.47 and a 200 day moving average of $432.39. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $248.88 and a 52-week high of $630.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Block (XYZ)

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Shares of NYSE XYZ traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.81. 13,416,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,291,449. Block has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $99.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XYZ

Sharplink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

Sharplink Gaming stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.03. The company had a trading volume of 36,413,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,303. Sharplink Gaming has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $124.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBET

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,037,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,503,507. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average is $29.19. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $57.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Read More