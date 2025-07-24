Berenberg Bank Cuts Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Price Target to GBX 540

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 590 ($8.02) to GBX 540 ($7.34) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.12% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Breedon Group from GBX 650 ($8.83) to GBX 625 ($8.49) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.
Breedon Group Price Performance
Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX 11.20 ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Breedon Group had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Breedon Group will post 36.8586859 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Breedon Group
In other news, insider Clive Watson bought 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 431 ($5.86) per share, with a total value of £2,676.51 ($3,636.56). 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Breedon Group Company Profile
Breedon Group plc, a leading vertically-integrated construction materials group in Great Britain, Ireland and the USA, delivers essential products to the construction sector. Breedon holds 1.5bn tonnes of mineral reserves and resources with long reserve life, supplying value-added products and services, including specialty materials, surfacing and highway maintenance operations, to a broad range of customers through its extensive local network of quarries, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt plants.
