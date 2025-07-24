Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 53.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 93,182 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 28,621 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,412,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,646,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

MU stock opened at $109.83 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $129.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $122.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.29%.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $876,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,664.30. This trade represents a 23.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,876,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 148,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,538,655.04. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,446 shares of company stock valued at $31,154,717. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

