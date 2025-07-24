Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGOV opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.54. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $43.33.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

