Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Position in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 27.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Toyota Motor stock opened at $193.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.70. The company has a market capitalization of $260.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.61. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 1 year low of $155.00 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.47. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $81.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TM shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Report on TM

About Toyota Motor

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.