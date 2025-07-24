Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $2.87 Million Position in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.08% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 27.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 target price on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $113.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $70.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $117.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.40. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $49.40 and a one year high of $190.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.52.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $175,944.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 158,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,618,015.83. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 2,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $282,852.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 186,586 shares in the company, valued at $21,944,379.46. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,589 shares of company stock valued at $14,547,949 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.