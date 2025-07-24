Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 127,600.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,328,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,939 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,003,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,927,000 after acquiring an additional 149,210 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 106.3% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 98,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SW opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.55. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $56.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 1.98%. Smurfit Westrock’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.4308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.98%.

In related news, Director Irial Finan acquired 15,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.21 per share, for a total transaction of $595,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 54,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,354.53. The trade was a 38.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

