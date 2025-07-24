Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 7,413 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 820.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $40,332.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,231.40. This represents a 13.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $1,043,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 102,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,084,113.80. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,965. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on YUM. Melius began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.86.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.5%

YUM opened at $147.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.35.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

