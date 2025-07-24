Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 26,613 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 201.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,613 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $52.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day moving average is $52.78. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $66.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 43.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This trade represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.