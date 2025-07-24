Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Raised to $2.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $1.30 to $2.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLDP. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ballard Power Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.00 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Ballard Power Systems to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down previously from $1.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.14.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BLDP

Ballard Power Systems Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $2.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $605.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.38.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.41% and a negative net margin of 430.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.