Ballard Mining Ltd (ASX:BM1) Insider Simon Lill Acquires 50,000 Shares

Ballard Mining Ltd (ASX:BM1 – Get Free Report) insider Simon Lill bought 50,000 shares of Ballard Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.37 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$18,700.00 ($12,384.11).

Simon Lill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 15th, Simon Lill purchased 50,000 shares of Ballard Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,800.00 ($11,788.08).

Ballard Mining Stock Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.