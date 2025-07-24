Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

BKR opened at $44.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.91. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average of $40.93.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 678.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

