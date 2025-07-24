Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th.

Baker Hughes has a payout ratio of 33.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Baker Hughes to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 11.6%

Shares of BKR opened at $44.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.93. The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $49.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.77%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Baker Hughes stock. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

