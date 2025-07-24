Baird R W Upgrades STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) to Strong-Buy

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STM. Susquehanna raised their price target on STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf raised STMicroelectronics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on STMicroelectronics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on STM

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average is $25.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.60.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. Equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 396.4% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,322 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.