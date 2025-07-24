Babylon Price Reaches $0.0497 on Exchanges (BABY)

Babylon (BABY) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 24th. Babylon has a market cap of $114.02 million and $34.94 million worth of Babylon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Babylon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Babylon has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118,041.73 or 1.00090221 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118,024.65 or 1.00075742 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Babylon Profile

Babylon was first traded on April 11th, 2025. Babylon’s total supply is 10,245,125,386 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,294,036,491 tokens. The official message board for Babylon is forum.babylon.foundation. Babylon’s official website is babylon.foundation. Babylon’s official Twitter account is @bbn_foundation.

Babylon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Babylon (BABY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Babylon has a current supply of 10,242,980,765 with 2,511,238,817.98 in circulation. The last known price of Babylon is 0.05624487 USD and is up 7.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $44,765,648.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://babylon.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Babylon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Babylon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Babylon using one of the exchanges listed above.

