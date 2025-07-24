B. Riley Upgrades enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) to “Strong-Buy”

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of enCore Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

enCore Energy Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of EU opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. enCore Energy has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.86.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). enCore Energy had a negative net margin of 142.32% and a negative return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that enCore Energy will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On enCore Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EU. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,702,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,839,000 after purchasing an additional 165,082 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in enCore Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,873,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after purchasing an additional 145,459 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its stake in enCore Energy by 66.0% in the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 3,819,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,992 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in enCore Energy by 21.8% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,387,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 427,019 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in enCore Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,228,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 25,637 shares during the period. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

