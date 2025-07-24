B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for HCC

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a report released on Tuesday, July 22nd. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.34). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Warrior Met Coal’s current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of HCC opened at $59.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $75.15.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $299.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 23.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 818.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5,565.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

