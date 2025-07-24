B. Riley Predicts Increased Earnings for Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Triumph Financial in a report released on Monday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.83. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Triumph Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st.

TFIN stock opened at $64.23 on Wednesday. Triumph Financial has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $110.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 145.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.77 and a 200-day moving average of $63.71.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $108.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.85 million.

In related news, Director Davis R. Deadman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.50 per share, with a total value of $80,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,770. The trade was a 17.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,962.25. This represents a 4.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 48.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 84.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 88,233.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the first quarter worth about $231,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

