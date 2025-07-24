B. Riley Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CNR

Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Core Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 22nd. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now expects that the energy company will earn $14.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.34. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Core Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.40 per share.

Get Core Natural Resources alerts:

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($3.12). Core Natural Resources had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.15 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Core Natural Resources from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Core Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Core Natural Resources

Core Natural Resources Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of CNR stock opened at $81.46 on Wednesday. Core Natural Resources has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $134.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Natural Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Core Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Core Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. Core Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 8.26%.

Core Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.