AXT (AXTI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $20.85 million for the quarter.
AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). AXT had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 19.10%. On average, analysts expect AXT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of AXTI stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $114.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79. AXT has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.77.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in AXT stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of AXT worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.
AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.
