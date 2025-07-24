AXT (AXTI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $20.85 million for the quarter.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). AXT had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 19.10%. On average, analysts expect AXT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT Stock Up 7.2%

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $114.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79. AXT has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXTI shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. B. Riley dropped their target price on AXT from $4.50 to $4.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AXT to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AXTI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AXT stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of AXT worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.