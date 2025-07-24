AVJennings Limited (ASX:AVJ) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.17

AVJennings Limited (ASX:AVJ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, July 22nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share on Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 25.11%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, July 27th. This is a 1,418.2% increase from AVJennings’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

AVJennings Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $398.75 million, a PE ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81.

About AVJennings

AVJennings Limited engages in the development of residential properties in Australia. It is involved in the development and sale of land, new homes, townhomes, and apartments. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Hawthorn, Australia. AVJennings Limited is a subsidiary of SC Global Developments Pte.

