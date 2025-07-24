AVJennings Limited (ASX:AVJ) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.17

AVJennings Limited (ASX:AVJ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, July 22nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share on Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 25.11%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, July 27th. This is a 1,418.2% increase from AVJennings’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
AVJennings Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $398.75 million, a PE ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81.
About AVJennings
