Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $6.25.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

AVAH opened at $4.08 on Monday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82. The company has a market cap of $795.97 million, a P/E ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 1.98.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, major shareholder J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 1,560,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $8,365,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 29,640,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,874,452.16. This represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Robert M. Williams, Jr. sold 1,560,700 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $8,365,352.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 29,640,756 shares in the company, valued at $158,874,452.16. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,115,345 shares of company stock worth $37,838,057. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $50,477,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 205,023 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 533,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 177,856 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 145.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 263,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 156,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

