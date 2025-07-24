Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Boosted by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 252.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 0.8% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Main Street Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.62.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $304.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.80 and a twelve month high of $329.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $312.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 77.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

