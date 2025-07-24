Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Stock Price Up 2.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Free Report) were up 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.28 and last traded at $57.28. Approximately 286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Thursday, July 10th.

Aurubis Trading Up 2.6%

Aurubis Company Profile

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.69.

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

