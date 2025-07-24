Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $64.27 million for the quarter. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 16.11%. On average, analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $9.19 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 79,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 367,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 145,179 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 503,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 40,380 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

