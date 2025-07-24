Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Trading Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 96 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 96 ($1.30). Approximately 576,154 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 365,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.50 ($1.30).

Augmentum Fintech Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £160.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 97.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 92.23.

Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported GBX (2.40) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Augmentum Fintech had a net margin of 956.37% and a return on equity of 62.05%.

Augmentum Fintech Company Profile

Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the financial services sector.

Europe’s leading publicly listed fintech fund, Augmentum launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and giving public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth.

Their portfolio of fintech companies includes Tide, Zopa, iwoca and RetailBook.

