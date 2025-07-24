Atria Investments Inc Has $20.44 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $20,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of IBM traded down $24.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $257.72. The stock had a trading volume of 11,766,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,468. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $181.81 and a 52 week high of $296.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.95 and a 200 day moving average of $255.30. The company has a market cap of $239.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.