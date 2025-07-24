Atria Investments Inc Grows Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 74.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,004 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.6% of Atria Investments Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.05% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $45,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $34,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $310.61. 2,853,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,365,853. The stock has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $217.52 and a fifty-two week high of $317.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.20.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

