Atria Investments Inc Grows Position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 7,267.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647,199 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.72% of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF worth $16,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 13,468 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 142,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 40,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 344.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Trading Up 0.1%

FLTR traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.54. 447,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,346. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $25.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.44.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

