Atria Investments Inc Boosts Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,796 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $18,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.08. 123,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,959. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.00. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.74 and a 52 week high of $100.30.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

