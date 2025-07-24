Atria Investments Inc Acquires 1,334 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.09% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $18,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.79. 120,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,088. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.46. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $155.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2104 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

