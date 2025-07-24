Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lowered its stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $16,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.98, for a total value of $1,494,521.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 383,250 shares in the company, valued at $74,726,085. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.98, for a total value of $1,494,521.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 383,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,726,085. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,489 shares of company stock valued at $95,907,417 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.05.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $202.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.98. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $326.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

