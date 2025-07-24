Atb Cap Markets Increases Earnings Estimates for AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for AutoCanada in a research report issued on Sunday, July 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for AutoCanada’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share.

ACQ has been the subject of several other research reports. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of AutoCanada from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$23.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.25.

Shares of TSE ACQ opened at C$28.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$659.75 million, a P/E ratio of -13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.54, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.03. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$13.75 and a 52-week high of C$30.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 4,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,548.36. Insiders have acquired a total of 88,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,060 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc operates car dealerships in Canada. The company offers new and used vehicles, spare parts, maintenance services, and customer financing. AutoCanada retails brands such as Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Audi, Volkswagen, BMW, Mini, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Kia, Fiat, Mitsubishi, and Subaru.

