Atb Cap Markets Expects Stronger Earnings for AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for AutoCanada in a report released on Sunday, July 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.19. The consensus estimate for AutoCanada’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACQ. CIBC boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$23.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Cibc World Mkts raised AutoCanada from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoCanada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.25.

TSE:ACQ opened at C$28.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$659.75 million, a PE ratio of -13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.54. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$13.75 and a 52-week high of C$30.65.

Insider Activity at AutoCanada

In other news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 4,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,548.36. In the last three months, insiders acquired 88,280 shares of company stock worth $1,809,060. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc operates car dealerships in Canada. The company offers new and used vehicles, spare parts, maintenance services, and customer financing. AutoCanada retails brands such as Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Audi, Volkswagen, BMW, Mini, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Kia, Fiat, Mitsubishi, and Subaru.

